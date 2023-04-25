Whales have begun migrating from Arbitrum (ARB) to The Sparklo (SPRK) presale

With Arbitrum (ARB) showing minimal gains in the past week, many investors have left in droves to capitalize on the Sparklo project. This Level One presale project has attracted experts and investors due to its creative usage of NFT technology. Today, we will closely examine both of these tokens and why Sparklo has garnered so much attention!

Arbitrum (ARB) Passes A Significant Milestone

Arbitrum (ARB) recently announced it had surpassed 200M transactions, marking a tremendous milestone. According to a Dune dashboard, over 4 million people are engaged on the Arbitrum (ARB) network.

This news caused a small gain for Arbitrum (ARB) as it trades at $1.45 with a market cap of $1.8B, up 0.23% in the last day alone. The trading volume for Arbitrum (ARB) also jumped by 8.45% in that same time, reaching $1,095,915,928.

However, the Arbitrum (ARB) technical analysis shows a different picture, with all of its technical indicators and moving averages showing strong sell signals. Because of this, many investors are switching to projects with more long-term room for growth, as a $1.92 valuation for Arbitrum (ARB) may be as high as it can go soon.

Sparklo (SPRK) seen as the best presale Of 2023

Sparklo will tap into the flourishing metal trading industry by establishing the first-ever decentralized metal trading platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, where users may become fractional owners of real-world precious metals such as silver, gold, or platinum!

Each investment option on Sparklo will be minted into an NFT backed by the actual asset itself. Afterward, Sparklo will fractionalize them, allowing everyday investors to purchase a portion or the full NFT! By purchasing 100% of an NFT, Sparklo will even bring the metal that supports it to a location that you will choose.

Blockchain technology will significantly help this platform as it will eliminate all mediators, which in turn will drastically reduce the service fees and make transactions almost instant! Additionally, Sparklo will also partner with jewelry stores to help them bring their items to market. In return, investors will be privy to first access and discounts on any new piece of jewelry from them!

You may now purchase the Sparklo token, a crucial element of its ecosystem, for just $0.015. But due to impending price increases, this Level One presale pricing won’t last much longer. With many experts forecasting that Sparklo could surge 3,200% and reach $0.50 by October 2023, this value is an excellent deal for a potential blue-chip token!

To showcase their faith and commitment to this project, the Sparklo team will put a liquidity seal that will last 100 years and freeze team tokens for 1,000 days. Additionally, a KYC audit is now nearing completion, and Sparklo already has obtained an audit by InterFi Network – no scams here!

We strongly suspect Sparklo could be the top presale of 2023 as it possesses excellent fundamentals and upside potential, so sign up for its presale now!

