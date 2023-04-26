April 26, 2023

Car arson and burglary spree in Paphos

Police on Wednesday are looking for the perpetrators of a break-in at a Paphos pharmacy and kiosk, which culminated in arson of a vehicle.

According to police spokesman and Paphos CID chief, Michalis Nikolaou, at 2:30 am the owner of a pharmacy on Aristotelous Savva Street in Anavargos received notification that his shop’s alarm system had been set off.

Police were called to the scene where it was established that a car had reversed into the shop smashing its front entrance.  

CCTV footage showed a passenger got out and grabbed the cash register as well as €500 from elsewhere in the shop.

Twenty minutes later, the same thing happened at a kiosk located on Ayiou Georgiou Street in Chloraka. The same car smashed through the glass storefront and the passenger again got out and made away with the cash register, which contained €200.

Shortly after 3am police received a tip-off that a car was on fire in the Geroskipou area.

Police went to the scene and determined that the vehicle matched the description of the one used to commit the burglaries. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

Police cordoned off the scene and are looking for the driver of the vehicle as investigations continue. 

