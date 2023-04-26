April 26, 2023

Christodoulides to meet with Macron next week

French President Emmanuel Macron with President Nikos Christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides is to meet next week in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the coronation of King Charles III

A French embassy official in Nicosia detailed to the Cyprus News Agency that Christodoulides was invited to the Elysée Palace where a working lunch will be held.

It was added that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, and other issues impacting the EU.

Christodoulides’ first visit to Paris is a follow-up to the discussion that the two had on the sidelines of the last European Council meeting.

Other topics expected to be discussed are cooperation in defence, security, and education.

