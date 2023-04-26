April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House education committee calls for more local art in public buildings

By Andria Kades00
The House education committee on Wednesday discussed legislation aiming to ensure public buildings are enriched with pieces of art.

Akel MP Giorgos Koukoumas said although a 2009 law specified every public building should have one per cent of its value in art across the building, this is not being implemented.

“Not even one third of public buildings which have been built in the past 10 years have implemented this,” he said.

The aim behind the legislation is to support artists and “bring cultural creations by Cypriot artists into the daily life of Cypriot society,” Koukoumas said.

