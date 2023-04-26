April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted in connection with airport drugs bust

By Staff Reporter01
eugene anjeh

Police on Wednesday are appealing for information to locate Eugene Anjeh, 27 years old, of Cameroon, in connection with an investigation into illegal importation and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The case concerns the importation of 4.990 kg of methamphetamine, detected and seized by the Larnaca airport customs department on April 15.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, and a woman, aged 29, were arrested on April 18 for the case.

Police are asking for anyone who knows anything that can help identify the suspect to contact Ykan Paphos on 26-806160, their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Three Sisters adaptation is touring Cyprus’ theatres

Eleni Philippou

Man tries to pass himself off as sixteen-year-old in Paphos airport

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Driver in hospital after swerving to avoid stray

Staff Reporter

Over two thousand migrants deported since January

Iole Damaskinos

Ten more Cypriots evacuated from Sudan

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign