April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over two thousand migrants deported since January

By Iole Damaskinos0187
274968760 1557583841290873 8247683179948399053 n
Pournara migrant reception facility

Immigration services announced on Wednesday that they have proceeded with repatriation of 31 third country nationals.

The illegal migrants were returned to their countries of origin on Tuesday, through a coordinated operation with Greek authorities and the European organisation FRONTEX.

According to police announcement, this brings the total number of deportees to 2,615, since January 1. The migrants were returned on a joint flight from Greece and Cyprus, the announcement stated.

Police said efforts to maximise the number of deportations continue.

Related Posts

Do people in Cyprus really want a solution asks peace activist

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Man wanted in connection with airport drugs bust

Staff Reporter

Three Sisters adaptation is touring Cyprus’ theatres

Eleni Philippou

Man tries to pass himself off as sixteen-year-old in Paphos airport

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Driver in hospital after swerving to avoid stray

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign