April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Sport

‘Rocket’ misfires as Brecel sends O’Sullivan crashing out of world championship

By Reuters News Service00
93f8cacb 9ca9 4813 90db a282088c6b10
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan failed to win a single frame in the final session in Sheffield as Luca Brecel reeled off seven on the trot

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hopes of an eighth world snooker title were ended in a stunning 13-10 quarter-final defeat by Belgium’s Luca Brecel at the Crucible on Wednesday.

England’s O’Sullivan, the holder, was 10-6 in front heading into the afternoon session but the 28-year-old Brecel reeled off seven successive frames to seal a huge upset victory.

With the ‘Rocket’ struggling with his game, Brecel scored breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seize control.

Brecel will become the first Belgian to reach the final if he can get by either Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the semis.

O’Sullivan was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “He played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him.

“He is such a dynamic player and… probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen.

“I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.”

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen also reached the semi-finals with a 13-10 victory over Jak Jones.

Related Posts

FA Cup final kick-off brought forward to 3pm

Reuters News Service

Cypriot teen making waves on US motor racing circuit

Antigoni Pitta

Arsenal desperate to hold off City charge in title showdown

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final

Reuters News Service

Villa up to fifth, win relegation battle, Vardy rescues point

Reuters News Service

Man City clash will not determine Arsenal’s season, says Arteta

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign