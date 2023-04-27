April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Airways apologises over long waiting times for callers

By Jonathan Shkurko0234
File Photo

Cyprus Airways was on Thursday facing an unexpected high number of calls, with customers trying to reach the airline’s call centre waiting extremely long hours on the line.

“The airline has provided additional resources to its customer facing teams to assist and minimise inconveniences to its clients,” Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways said in a statement.

“We wish to apologise to our clients who are facing longer than normal waiting times on calls and other communication channels and we assure them that we are doing our utmost to service them as soon as possible.

“We are working hard to reduce the waiting times by extending our contact centres opening hours and providing our centres with additional resources,” Sies said.

The airline is giving priority to passengers who need to travel within the next 48 hours or who have changes for a flight within the next 10 days, by urging them to send an e-mail to [email protected].

All other categories of passengers were advised to send an email to [email protected].

“Although we should be happy with our recent positive results which have seen bookings grow with over 200 per cent, especially to our new destinations of Paris and Dubai, and the positive feedback received with our new aircrafts, we feel that our level of service in this instance has not matched our customer expectations. For this we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Sies added.

“We thank all guests for their patience and understanding and remain committed to service them as soon as possible.”

Cyprus Airways said that the new aircraft type which will be introduced on its routes this summer will be the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and environmentally friendly aircraft in the market and is expected to change the customer experience radically.

The airline added that this new project will be announced at the Paris Airshow together with Airbus.

 

Related Posts

Bomb explodes at Lakatamia football club

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested after setting fire to his own car

Jonathan Shkurko

Investigation over Russian cultural centre fire ‘will be difficult’

Andria Kades

Restaurant review: Yialos Tavern by the Sea

CM Guest Columnist

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Pharos Chamber Music Festival boasts an impressive line-up

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign