April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
apr 27 23

In today’s episode, over 700 people have been evacuated from Sudan to Cyprus so far, as the island continues to be used as a hub to get Europeans out of the African nation.

Elsewhere, oil major Chevron will shortly begin drilling in the Aphrodite field to confirm further deposit quantities.

Meanwhile, a large fire at the Russian cultural centre in Nicosia was extinguished in hours on Wednesday but not before it appeared to engulf the building in flames and send a huge smoke plume into the air above it.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

