April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Mason expects reaction from Spurs against United after thrashing

By Reuters News Service00
premier league newcastle united v tottenham hotspur
The 6-1 defeat at St. James' Park on Sunday ended in the sacking of Mason's predecessor as interim boss, Cristian Stellini, and left Spurs sixth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed United

Interim Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason has demanded a reaction from his players when they face Manchester United on Thursday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United in their last match.

The defeat at St. James’ Park on Sunday ended in the sacking of Mason’s predecessor as interim boss, Cristian Stellini, and left Spurs sixth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed United, and one behind Aston Villa in fifth.

“Absolutely a reaction,” Mason told reporters on Wednesday when asked what he expected from Spurs. “Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building.”

Mason said Spurs were ready for United and that a positive result could put the club back on the right track.

“They’ve had a good season and won a trophy which is important for a big club. It will be difficult but we fully believe we can get a good result,” Mason added.

“We’ve got six games to try and have a positive little run but I believe in this group and I believe in this football club as well.

“I’ve been in football long enough to know how things can turn around very quickly and a result can change a lot. Hopefully we can transmit that to the pitch.”

Victory would allow Spurs to leapfrog Villa into fifth place and cut the gap on United to six points, though Erik Ten Hag’s men would still have two games in hand.

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, who was replaced by goalkeeper Fraser Forster at halftime during the loss to Newcastle, is a doubt for Thursday’s game with a muscle problem.

Related Posts

Fake volunteers hope to disrupt Paris Olympics

Reuters News Service

Lampard: this is not a sob story but everything against us

Reuters News Service

Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

Reuters News Service

Russians, Belarusians sign declarations to compete at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service

‘Rocket’ misfires as Brecel sends O’Sullivan crashing out of world championship

Reuters News Service

FA Cup final kick-off brought forward to 3pm

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign