April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
World

ChatGPT is available again to users in Italy, spokesperson says

By Reuters News Service00
chatgpt openai ai

Access to the ChatGPT chatbot has been restored in Italy after its maker OpenAI “addressed or clarified” issues raised by Italy’s data protection authority, an OpenAI spokesperson said on Friday.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy last month after the country’s data protection authority, also known as Garante, temporarily banned the chatbot and launched a probe over the artificial intelligence application’s suspected breach of privacy rules.

The company said will provide greater visibility of its privacy policy and user content opt-out form.

It will also provide a new form for European Union users to exercise their right to object to its use of personal data to train its models, a company spokesperson said.

As Garante had accused OpenAI of failing to check the age of ChatGPT’s users who are supposed to be aged 13 or above, OpenAi said it will offer a tool to verify users’ ages in Italy upon sign-up.

Reuters was able to confirm that ChatGPT has started working again in Italy.

Garante was not immediately available for comment.

Related Posts

Ukraine vows ‘iron fist’ counterattack; Russian strikes kill 25

Reuters News Service

Vessel ‘attack’ off south Yemen downgraded to ‘incident’

Reuters News Service

Germany’s Turks start voting in critical Turkish elections

Reuters News Service

Historic Stone of Scone moved to London for King Charles’ coronation

Reuters News Service

BBC chairman Sharp resigns after breaching rules over Boris Johnson loan

Reuters News Service

Russia kills 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign