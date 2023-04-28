Daily News Briefing

April 28, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides released the names of his election campaign donors – but only after a discussion in parliament had outed him as having effectively broken the law by not disclosing the information earlier.

In other news, the last Cypriot citizen evacuee from Sudan arrived on a night flight to Larnaca, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said, as flights were set to continue throughout the day with more evacuees from other countries.

Elsewhere, authorities said investigations were still ongoing over the fire at the Russian cultural centre in Nicosia, although a media report said police had already ruled out foul play.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

