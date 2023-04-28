April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Framework to prepare juvenile prisons in the works

By Andrea Charalambous00
prison horizontal, Nicosia prison
File photo

A legal framework to prepare juvenile prisons is underway, with a tender set to be announced to have the premises operating as soon as possible, it emerged on Friday.

The justice ministry has turned to the University of Cyprus to help prepare the regulations and when that is ready, it will be sent to the legal service for inspection.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the juvenile prisons are most likely to be in Nicosia or Larnaca.

The plan is the management of the prison will be undertaken through private initiative – though the operation management will fall under the auspices of the justice ministry.

Once the legal service assesses the regulations, it will be sent to Cabinet for approval and then parliament to vote into law.

The plan is the premises will accommodate up to 10 minors with the capacity to extend the figure to 25.

It will be minors aged between 16 to 21, who were sentenced to prison before turning 18.

Related Posts

Man arrested for possession of burglary tools

Staff Reporter

Labour minister to submit CoLA compromise

Andria Kades

Unique experiences brought to you in rural villages

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus News Digest: A new App will soon help you to compare supermarket prices

Rosie Charalambous

Cyprus and Poland deepen ties through business and tech event

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign