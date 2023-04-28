April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for possession of burglary tools

By Staff Reporter0113
File photo

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he was found with tools believed to be used for a robbery, Larnaca police said on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, officers spotted the man and found various burglary tools in his possession including screwdrivers, an iron cutter, and a drill.

He was arrested on the spot while investigations continue.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

MetaTalk: discussions on art and recent technologies

Eleni Philippou

Framework to prepare juvenile prisons in the works

Andrea Charalambous

Labour minister to submit CoLA compromise

Andria Kades

Unique experiences brought to you in rural villages

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus News Digest: A new App will soon help you to compare supermarket prices

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign