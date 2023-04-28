April 28, 2023

MetaTalk: discussions on art and recent technologies

By Eleni Philippou00
What does a change in technology mean for the creative sector? Will NFTs, AI and VR change the face of art? A series of upcoming discussions in English in Larnaca under the title MetaTalks arrives this May to dissect the topic of technology and art. The first session will take place on May 3 and will focus on artificial intelligence in contemporary art. Hosting the talk will be Larnaka 2030 – European Capital of Culture Candidate City at Zouhouri Square in central Larnaca.
The event will begin at 7pm with a keynote from curator Yev Kravt, followed by a round table discussion, and wrapped up by MetaDrinks and bites.

“A new technological universe has created new artistic landscapes,” say the organisers. “During the MetaTalks, artists, curators and industry professionals who work in contemporary art and digital technology in Cyprus are invited to get into conversation and discuss the future of art in the Metaverse. During the MetaTalks we will delve deep into the metaverse with a series of round table discussions on various related topics such as AI, NFTs and different realities. How are we interacting with it, and how can we shape its future direction in a more ethical and collaborative manner?

“Through these round table discussions,” they add, “we’ll share insights and explore key questions such as: What are the forms of artistic practices at the intersection of the physical and the virtual? How do artists engage with the ethical, social, and environmental implications of these technologies? How can we counter big tech in deciding what the metaverse is and can become? And what role do we, as participants, play in shaping its future direction?”

The next two sessions will be on May 17 addressing the future of NFTs and on May 31 discussing the Reality Gradient – VR/AR.

 

MetaTalks

Talk on Artificial Intelligence in Contemporary Art. May 3. Followed by two more talks on May 17 and May 31. Larnaka 2030 – European Capital of Culture Candidate City, Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 7pm-9pm. In English. €10. Facebook event: MetaTalks:Art in the Metaverse

