June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos pensioner given 15 months in prison for car death

By Staff Reporter0324
The central prison

A 74-year-old woman from Paphos was sentenced to 15 months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

She was also banned from holding a driving licence for 24 months, and handed eight penalty points on any future licence she may obtain.

The incident occurred back in 2018 when, while driving between the Paphos villages of Nikokleia and Fasoula, her car collided with a motorcycle, killing its rider.

The woman expressed no remorse for her crime.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Afrobanana to be held in Lefkara, after Dali controversy

Nikolaos Prakas

Supreme Court says law to mandate pre-school unconstitutional

Nikolaos Prakas

Court dismisses depositors’ case against Bank of Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Government working on tightening software licences used for spyware

Nikolaos Prakas

Mild May means flamingos still at Paralimni lake

Malia Chung

New medical centre for Akaki

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign