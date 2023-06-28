June 29, 2023

Trifecta make their debut

Some mid-week jazz will sound in Paphos as a group of established Cypriot musicians take the stage. The local jazz trio from Cyprus, Trifecta, performs at the garden of Technopolis 20 for the first time on Wednesday, joined by notorious jazz player Charis Ioannou. Their 8pm performance will consist of jazz standards and tasteful compositions of Aris Constantinou.

Besides Constantinou on guitar, the Trifecta trio also includes Marios Spyrou on drums and Marios Menelaou on double bass. With their impressive musical knowledge and experience, Trifecta is set on a mission to spread jazz across the island and beyond.

Inspired by jazz legends such as Charlie Christian, Philly Jo Jones and others, Trifecta’s repertoire ranges from popular jazz music pieces to original compositions. The compositions bear the style of hard bop music, while at the same time combining elements from other periods of jazz, depending on the musical taste of each member, creating a ‘vintage-modern’ sound.

 

Local trio of Aris Constantinou, Marios Spyrou and Marios Menelaou perform live accompanied by Charis Ioannou. June 28. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

