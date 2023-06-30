June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence minister: national survival of Cyprus at stake

By Antigoni Pitta0462
Afxentiou, defence minister, michalis giorgallas
Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas unveiling the bust of EOKA fighter Grigoris Afxentiou

We owe it to Grigoris Afxentiou to continue fighting for freedom, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Friday.

With Hellenism driven to its limits, the physical and national survival of Cyprus is at stake, the minister said while speaking at the unveiling of a bust of the national hero at the Eldyk camp in Malounda.

In his speech, the foreign minister said that in addition to being a sign of honour and gratitude towards Afxentiou and EOKA, the unveiling of the bust also serves as a reminder of our own responsibilities, our debt towards our heroes and the history we carry.

Giorgallas spoke of Afxentiou’s course in the Greek army, which he joined as a volunteer in 1949, serving until 1953 when he was discharged and returned to Cyprus, after which he joined EOKA.

“We owe it to the young men of the 1955-59 generation, who carried on their backs the fate and the trials of Cypriot Hellenism, who fought for our ideals and did not submit to the forces of gross injustice,” he said.

Giorgallas expressed the sincere gratitude of the Cypriot state and Greek Cypriots towards Greece, which “constantly supports the Republic of Cyprus and the struggle we are waging for the liberation of our occupied territories and the restoration of justice in our martyred homeland.

“For almost half a century we have been experiencing the consequences of the Turkish invasion, while Turkey questions our national borders and directly threatens the existence of Hellenism throughout the Aegean,” he added.

The presence of Eldyk on the island is a factor of security and deterrence for the tested Cypriot people and proof of our timeless, stable, and unwavering relationship, the minister said.

Related Posts

Man sentenced to jail for buying sex from human trafficking victim

Gina Agapiou

Health minister affirms support for institute of neurology and genetics

Staff Reporter

Akel leadership wants to create social alliance, include non-party members

Nick Theodoulou

EU Council draft resolutions on Cyprob accepted

Nikolaos Prakas

Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris arrives in Larnaca

Tom Cleaver

Interior minister discusses lifeguard concerns with association representatives

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign