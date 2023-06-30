June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

There should have been an agreement on migration in EUCO, President says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0114
prez
President Nikos Christodoulides

There should have been an agreement on migration during the European Council, President Nikos Christodoulides said in his remarks after the second day of the summit on Friday.

He added that during his intervention he stressed the need to announce an Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean as soon as possible.

Referring to the debate on migration, he expressed his “dissatisfaction that it was not possible to agree on conclusions on migration.”

“This does not in any way negate the agreement reached in Luxembourg between the Ministers of Interior and Justice,” he noted. He added in particular that the reference in the draft to the external dimension of migration affects frontline states, such as Cyprus, and “it was, I think, something where there should have been agreement”, which was not reached due to the approach of two member states.

Asked to comment on the debate regarding the development of an Action Plan on the Eastern Mediterranean by the Commission undertook to draw up, he said that during his intervention he stressed the need for the plan to be announced as soon as possible.

He added that he addressed the President of the Commission and said that Cyprus expects concrete proposals that will bring solutions.

The action plan, he said, “also touches on the issue of Turkey’s compliance within the framework and obligations arising from the declaration agreed in 2016.”

Responding to a question on the position of Poland and Hungary, the President said that “we are not here to isolate any member state” and that his main message was that “we need to work together”. He added that the objection of the two counties was not about the outcome of what was agreed in Luxembourg, but with the procedure that was followed.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Fire at Protaras hotel stirs chaos among guests

Gina Agapiou

Tatar speaks with UNSG about EU’s involvement in Cyprus problem

Gina Agapiou

German Chancellor hopes EU can “inject fresh impetus” on Cyprus talks efforts

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Gross revenue from betting up by annual 21% in Q1 2023

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Polluting power plant is ‘a must’ says energy minister

Gina Agapiou

‘Everything in moderation’ say nutritionists about aspartame sweetener

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign