June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three minors behind arson of buses

By Nikolaos Prakas0287
buses

Three minors have been apprehended by police over a fire last week that burned four airport shuttle buses, authorities said on Friday.

Police said that they received witness testimony against the three minors, who authorities said are being dealt with in accordance with the law.

The fire broke out on June 20 at around 8:15pm, destroying four buses, and damaging a fifth.

The flames were brought under control shortly before 10pm.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said three fire trucks had been deployed to the scene to fight the flames from the Nicosia station.

The fire was close to the police headquarters building and left four buses completely charred.

 

Related Posts

Health minister announces intention to regulate rehabilitation centres

Tom Cleaver

Tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels

Antigoni Pitta

Zero VAT measure having positive impact

Iole Damaskinos

Famagusta mayors meet in show of friendship

Tom Cleaver

EuroAsia Interconnector takes a step forwards

Iole Damaskinos

Traditional festivals highlight local Cyprus life

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign