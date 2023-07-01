July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
New modern bus stops to be rolled out in January

By Nick Theodoulou00
Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Επίσκεψη σε π
One of the pilot bus stops in Nicosia

Modern bus stops will be operational throughout Cyprus from next January, offering adequate cover and timetables, according to Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

Speaking to Trito on Saturday, he emphasised the bus stops will provide shelter and provide constant updates to the public on the expected arrival of buses.

As for the chronic lack of bus drivers, the minister said that considerations are underway to bring drivers over from Greece. He added that a review of the practical training process for new bus drivers is also underway.

The new bus stops will also double down as shelters and are part of an infrastructure upgrade project with a total value of €60 million, co-financed by ‘Thaleia’ European regional development fund by 65 per cent and 35 per cent by national resources.

The project is in line with the Republic’s strategic aims for the transition to sustainable mobility and green development.

The bus stops are set to be installed across the island through out this year to be ready for next January. The work entails the placement of 350 columns with integrated technology, 1,350 small shelters, 650 large canopies for urban areas, and 100 large sheds suitable for mountainous areas.

The installation of the new stops also entails the placing of photovoltaic systems, bike racks and connections to a fixed electricity supply network.

Vafeades also stated that the transport ministry recently carried out an islandwide inspection on the suitability of buses and trucks.

Unfortunately, he said, approximately ten per cent of trucks and four per cent of buses failed the inspection.

