July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDiaspora

Tatar: diaspora children should learn Turkish

By Tom Cleaver00
tatar
Tatar (fifth from left) at the festival

Diaspora parents should “ensure their children learn the Turkish language, history, culture and traditions,” Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said this weekend.

Speaking at the Turkish Cypriot cultural festival in London on Sunday, he said it is “very important to protect our identity and cultural ties”.

He added that he was glad to be in a place where Turkish Cypriot culture and traditions are at the fore, and to see the “love and excitement of different generations”.

In addition, he reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem and noted his optimism surrounding this policy, saying “with each passing day, the world is beginning to better understand the reality of the TRNC”.

He added that the Turkish Cypriot people are “at least as sovereign as the Greek Cypriots”.

He is due to speak at a conference on the Cyprus problem at Cambridge University on Monday evening.

Related Posts

EC concern over how justice served in Cyprus

Andria Kades

STD and cancer vaccine more widely available in drive to prevent cases

Iole Damaskinos

Muslims demonstrate over Quran burning (video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Stewart to depart for the US, will brief SC next week

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s June cartoons

CyprusMail

Epic street fest coming to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign