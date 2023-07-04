July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Call for more buses in Paphos

By Nick Theodoulou062
The Paphos bus station

More buses are needed to link Paphos city and the airport with rural areas such as Polis Chrysochous and Coral Bay, one regional tourism official said on Tuesday.

Head of the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) Kyriacos Drousiotis said that an increased number of flights into Paphos and higher demand from residents means that more buses are needed.

To emphasise his point, Drousiotis pointed out that just four routes currently operate to link Paphos airport and Polis Chrysochous – “this is not sufficient”.

He said that Etap has for years been calling for more routes to be added, calling on the state and its officials to provide solutions.

But Drousiotis said that residents also require greater connectivity via public transport, arguing that buses could run from 10am and return at 4pm to allow for more day trips to villages.

He gave another example, that of Coral Bay – stating that in some cases passengers are required to take two buses and buy two tickets.

Drousiotis also took aim at the state of – or rather lack of – bus shelters in place.

“In several cases they are inadequate, especially considering the high temperatures in Cyprus, shelters must be installed in Paphos – a city that is primarily tourist-oriented and spends a considerable amount of money to attract tourists,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Where tradition, contemporary life and wind meet

Eleni Philippou

Soldier’s funeral held in Nicosia (video)

Tom Cleaver

Fenced town of Famagusta show to open by the sea

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus banking system on solid footing, says EBA president

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nature trails at Larnaca salt lake to get upgrade

Malia Chung

Trial of girl’s killer delayed again

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign