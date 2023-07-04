July 4, 2023

Six-year-old died from severe head injury after jet ski accident with parents

The death of six-year-old girl, who was critically injured during a jet-ski accident at Lady’s Mile over the weekend, was attributed to a severe head injury, state pathologists said on Tuesday.

A computed tomography (CT) scan showed the cause of death of the child, as her Ukrainian parents denied an autopsy to be carried out on the body citing their religious beliefs. Their request was granted by the Limassol District Court.

Despite this, state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou concluded the girl died due to a severe craniocerebral injury caused by the marine accident.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the British Bases police who are looking for eye witnesses to what happened.

So far, the British authorities have said the accident happened when two jet skis crashed into each other, on one of which the little girl was travelling with a family member believed to be her father. Her mother is thought to be driving the second jet ski, on which her brother was also.

The girl was transported to the Limassol general hospital where she died shortly before 8pm.

