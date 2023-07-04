July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Smoke seen in Nicosia due to fire in the north, fire service says

By Gina Agapiou0128
Heavy clouds of smoke covered the Aglandjia area in northeast Nicosia due to a fire in the north, the fire service said on Tuesday.

The smoke that is visible near Sopaz area in Aglandjia appears to be due to a fire that broke out in the occupied areas, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot media said a fire broke out in a landfill in Koutsoventi area around 5.30pm.

There has been no report about a blaze in the government-controlled areas, Kettis confirmed.

