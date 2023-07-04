July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Soldier’s funeral held in Nicosia (video)

By Tom Cleaver00
fuhneral2
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The funeral of 20-year-old Cypriot soldier Giorgos Hadjionna took place on Tuesday morning at the Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos.

Hadjionna was a student at the Evelpidon Military School in Greece and, according to a statement from the military, lost consciousness during a training exercise in Rentina last Friday.

funeral

Graduates of the school at the funeral wore their distinctive white uniforms to pay respects to Hadjionna at the church.

Hundreds of mourners packed the church for the funeral, also attended by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The body was flown from Thessaloniki to Larnaca on Monday evening, and while the autopsy has been completed, an official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Related Posts

Fenced town of Famagusta show to open by the sea

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus banking system on solid footing, says EBA president

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nature trails at Larnaca salt lake to get upgrade

Malia Chung

Call for more buses in Paphos

Nick Theodoulou

Trial of girl’s killer delayed again

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot receives €345,000 payout for Limassol property 

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign