June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Military school student dies during training exercise

By Nikolaos Prakas0230
file photo
A 20-year-old Greek Cypriot at the Evelpidon Military School in Greece died on Friday, during a training exercise.

According to an announcement form the military, the second-year military academy student, lost consciousness during an exercise in Rentina.

The announcement said that the young man was immediately given first aid by the unit’s doctor, and was promptly rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The cause is still being investigated.

The army has sent it condolences to the family and relatives, who were immediately informed.

Later in the day, President Nikos Christodoulides expressed his condolences over the death of the young man.

Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas and Chief of the National Guard Demokritos Zervakis also contacted the family and expressed their condolences.

