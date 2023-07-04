July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Turkish Cypriots talk about establishment of Azerbaijani ’embassy’

By Staff Reporter0145
Authorities in the north have called for the establishment of an Azerbaijani ‘embassy’ in an effort to establish diplomatic relations, Turkish Cypriot media said on Tuesday.

The chairman of the “Azerbaijan-TRNC Friendship Committee”, Orhan Hasanoglu said that they wish to open an “embassy” of Azerbaijan since there are some business relationships between the north and the transcontinental country.

“Although we still do not have diplomatic relations, relations between the peoples are at the highest level. Everyone in Azerbaijan is aware of the situation in Cyprus.

“There are many Azerbaijani businessmen who invest in TRNC we have friends who graduated from TRNC universities and established businesses here,” Hasanoglu was reported as saying.

He added that “we are trying to improve our relations with Cyprus. Our compatriots here travel to Turkey for official procedures. We want Azerbaijan to have an embassy in Cyprus. We want to have diplomatic relations. Our effort is to provide official services to our citizens here in 2024.”

