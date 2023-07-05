July 5, 2023

Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)
11-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v Jodie Burrage (Britain)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)
Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)
3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Arthur Fery (Britain)
Heather Watson (Britain) v 10-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)
8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)
8-Maria Sakkari(Greece) v Marta Kostyuk(Ukraine)
9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany)
Suspended, Fritz leads 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 3-2
Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Suspended, Thiem leads 6-3 3-4
19-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)
Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) v 19-Victoria Azarenka(Belarus)

