July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipal seats framework exclusionary, say Greens

By Staff Reporter00
Head of Green party Charalambos Theopemptou

The Green party sounded alarm over the impending passage on Thursday of a parliamentary bill regulating election of municipal councillors.

In an announcement the Greens, called the bill “dangerous” and said the passing of a specific provision contained in it will have negative effects for the representation of smaller parties and independent citizen initiatives.

The Greens argue that the bill in its current form is exclusionary, preventing such candidates from participation in the allocation of municipal council seats.

The Green MPs are proposing an amendment to remove the condition of mandatory presence in all municipal departments in order to secure eligibility for second distribution municipal council seats.

