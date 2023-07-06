President stresses importance of foreign investment — Invest Cyprus praised for efforts

The annual International Investment Awards ceremony, which was organised by Invest Cyprus, was held with great success, according to an announcement released on Thursday by the agency.
Notably, the event was attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, who emphasised the importance of attracting foreign investment to Cyprus.
Regarding the awards, which have been established by Invest Cyprus over a decade ago, the president stated that they celebrate the achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs and their corresponding investments in Cyprus.
In addition, he reassured investors of the government’s ongoing commitment to addressing their concerns and advancing their proposals.
Moreover, Invest Cyprus received accolades from president Christodoulides for their efforts in promoting Cyprus as an ideal business and investment destination.
Addressing the officials and staff of Invest Cyprus, the president stated that “as we move towards the future, we will continue to work together to ensure that Cyprus remains a privileged destination for businesses and talented human capital”.
“With your valued support, we will build Cyprus’ reputation as an excellent place for entrepreneurial activity,” the president added.
In conclusion, President Christodoulides mentioned that as outlined in Vision 2035, the government aims to see Cyprus become one of the best countries to live, work, and engage in entrepreneurial activities.
Meanwhile, Evgenios Evgeniou, the president of Invest Cyprus, highlighted the fact that the awards showcase both the efforts made to attract foreign investments and the businesses that have chosen Cyprus as their investment destination.
Referring to the new investment promotion policy, he stated that it focuses on high-tech enterprises, shipping, innovation, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.
He particularly emphasised Cyprus’ efforts to attract companies with talent and specialised skills. He also touched upon the vision for Cyprus and its aspirations for the future.
Invest Cyprus continues to play a vital role in promoting Cyprus as an attractive investment hub and fostering economic growth, with the International Investment Awards ceremony serving as recognition for outstanding achievements in the business and investment sector, further positioning Cyprus as a leading destination for global investors.