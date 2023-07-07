Local produce celebrated in July festivals

The summer brings plenty of gifts. Lazy lounge days by the beach, opportunities to gather with friends, music events and of course, seasonal delights. The island is not short of local produce and during the summer, several types of fruit and vegetables make their comeback. And in July these seasonal treats have festivals dedicated to them. In the upcoming weeks, traditional festivals will celebrate potatoes, stuffed vine leaves and carrots!
Carrot Festival
Coming up first is the 3rd PanCypriot Carrot Festival which will take place in Liopetri on Saturday. From 8pm onwards, the Liopetri Barn Community Stadium will welcome visitors to an event dedicated to the carrot and its various forms. Besides food and drink, the one-day festival will also feature live music with the highlight of the event being a performance by the well-known Greek singer Giorgos Tsalikis.
Koupepi Festival
If you are a koupepia lover, then this is a festival not to miss. Putting stuffed vine leaves in the spotlight is the Koupepi Festival, organised by the Community Council of Avdimou on July 28. An evening food fiesta will commence at 8pm in the community square where visitors will be able to enjoy a rich buffet, of course featuring stuffed vine leaves among other Cypriot dishes, whilst a live music programme unfolds. Previous editions included the making of a large 7-metre stuffed vine leaf (2017), while in 2010 the festival participated in a Guinness World Record competition with a 6-metre-long koupepi.
9th Pancypriot Potato Festival
One of the many things the Famagusta district is known for is its delicious, hearty potatoes. The love for them is so vast that Avgorou village organises an annual Potato festival each summer. This July 29, the 9th PanCypriot Potato Festival will welcome back food lovers to one more evening of potato delights. Chefs feature the endless ways potatoes can be consumed and offer a wide choice of potato-based dishes. Meanwhile, on stage, a live music programme keeps visitors entertained and this year singer Lefteris Pantazis will take the stage.
Pick your favourite seasonal treat and indulge in the island’s traditional summer agenda!
