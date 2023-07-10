July 10, 2023

Government efforts on Cyprob yield ‘positive response’

President Nikos Christodoulides

Efforts surrounding the Cyprus problem are garnering a positive response, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday night.

He sought to stress that he has observed “positive developments” reiterating the government’s goal to work towards restarting negotiations.

In statements on the sidelines of a Cybc awards event, he noted he spoke to the Greek premier ahead of the NATO summit and they discussed how “certain messages would be conveyed” during meetings.

In the meantime, Christodoulides said he had been briefed by his foreign minister currently in New York about the progress of his meetings.

“There is a positive reaction to our efforts. Everyone sees the added value of our proposal. We see developments on the basis of our initiative but what we want is to achieve the resumption of the talks,” the president said.

Asked if the presence of the US at a leadership level was expected at the upcoming tripartite between Israel, Greece and Cyprus with a 3+1 model, Christodoulides responded saying Cyprus would be welcome the Greek and Israeli prime ministers within the month for the trilateral meeting and bilater contacts.

“One of the matters that we will discuss is the US’ presence. which we aim to see for the first time under our administration on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.

