July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found with explosives at airport

By Staff Reporter0278
police car, patrol car, police vehicle, police logo
File photo

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Paphos airport for transporting explosives, authorities said on Monday.

According to Paphos police, during security checks at the airport suspicious items were found in the 26-year-old’s bag, including a full military cartridge and a training grenade tube.

The man was travelling to Italy, and during questioning he said that the grenade was from a military exercise he had recently attended at the National Guard, where he is a conscript.

He told police that the items had fallen into his bag on accident, and that he did not have any illegal intentions.

Police charged the man in writing and released him to appear in court at a later date.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

The old, the new  and the imaginary

Constantinos Psillides

Key pillar of island’s economy

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cruise ship in Paphos port

Staff Reporter

29-year-old found dead at Aphrodite’s rock

Tom Cleaver

‘Little hacker’ charged with murder of missing man

Nick Theodoulou

Police seize 16 kilograms of cannabis at Paphos airport, two arrested

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign