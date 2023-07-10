July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

More funding available for energy efficient homes

By Nikolaos Prakas0107
photo

The energy ministry said on Monday that funds for the making housing energy efficient will be increased by €25 million.

According to the announcement, the ministry will increase the funding from €35 million to €50 million due to the increased number of applications for the plan to make homes more energy efficient.

As of May 4, a second application period was opened for people interested in taking part in the scheme.

Since the start of the second round, 1,772 applications have been received, which corresponds to an amount over €35 million.

The ministry said that considering the above data, receipt of applications will continue until applications are submitted to cover the new available budget.

The plan aims at the extensive energy upgrading of existing houses, granting sponsorship for costs related to thermal insulation of the home, replacement of frames, installation of shading systems as well as the installation and/or replacement of technical systems (such as solar, photovoltaic, air conditioners, storage batteries, etc.).

People interested in taking part can see more at www.industry.gov.cy.

Applications can be submitted electronically at https://fundingapps.mcit.gov.cy.

For more information people can call 22-867190/22-867335/22-867297 or request details at [email protected].

Related Posts

Showdown looms at the House over foreclosures

Elias Hazou

Celebrating International Moon Day in old Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Cook accused of stealing thousands to stand trial

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos murder case adjourned

Tom Cleaver

One union pulls out of casino protest

Andria Kades

Cyprus is lagging behind UN sustainability goals

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign