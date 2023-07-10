July 10, 2023

Police investigating alleged €77,000 fraud

Police are investigating an alleged scam in which a woman from Nicosia lost over €77,000.

The woman, aged 49, was allegedly persuaded by an unknown person via social media to invest money in an online cryptocurrency platform.

However, after having transferred over €77,000 from the bank account, she discovered that the platform was not real and she was the victim of a scam, before informing the police.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

