July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TC lawyer shot in his office in Kyrenia

By Tom Cleaver0192
local news 02

A 21-year old man was arrested at Ercan airport on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Turkish Cypriot lawyer, Seyhan Yildirim in his office in Kyrenia on Tuesday morning.

Yildirim was shot in the foot and was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injury. Speaking to local media, he said he had received a phone call on Monday from a man saying his brother had a problem with immigration and wanted to meet.

He said he told the caller that he was not in the office because he was on holiday, but eventually arranged to meet him in his office on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness reports, a man was seen running away from Yildirim’s office after a gunshot was heard.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus enters new era for tourism as €600 million project officially opens

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tourist on quad bike falls off cliff in Akamas

Tom Cleaver

Interior minister visits Pournara camp

Gina Agapiou

Kofinou forest fire under partial control

Gina Agapiou

It’s all about the music

Paul Lambis

North’s single-use plastic ban comes into force

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign