July 11, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear with rising temps

On Tuesday the weather will be clear. Winds will be mainly northerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and later locally south-westerly to north-westerly, of the same intensity. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 37C in the interior, 34C on the southeast and east coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts and 24C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will remain clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 25C inland and on the coasts, and 16C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be sunny and hot with temperatures are expected to rise, reaching well-above the average the seasonal average.

