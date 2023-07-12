July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Documentary screenings in Ayioi Omologites

By Eleni Philippou05
film fest

The old neighbourhood of Ayioi Omologites is known to organise cultural events every now and again, largely thanks to the Ayioi Omologites Cultural Workshop. This July, the hub’s events welcome a documentary screening, which will mark its Cyprus premiere, and form part of the Eco Frames, Cyprus-Canada Film Festival.

Hosted by Treehouse Films, the documentary Terre Dell’Orso 25 (The Land of the Bear) will be screened for the first time on the island this July 24. The Monday night screening will begin at 7.45pm and will open the festival following short speeches by Panayiotis Doros and Jannifer Pezhman.

A 2020 production, the documentary took five months to be completed and for the past year and a half it was been touring various festivals around the world. Terre Dell’Orso follows the Marsican Brown Bear that has imprinted its legacy in the Central Apennines centuries ago.

“This endemic species,” describe the organisers, “once thrived in the region, but it is now recognised as being endangered. Human interference has greatly compromised the bears’ potential to populate and survive in the area over the years. This film documents the lives and the challenges that the remaining bears face, raising awareness of Salviamo l’Orso’s efforts to preserve them.”

Day one will also include two more screenings; From Trash to Treasure and Rematriation. The festival will continue on Tuesday 25 with another 7 short films screened at the Cultural Workshop, this time at 8pm.

 

EcoFrames: Cyprus-Canada Film Festival

Short film and documentary screenings. July 24-25. Ayioi Omologites Cultural Workshop, Nicosia. 7.30pm (day 1) and 8pm (Day 2). www.bceff.org

