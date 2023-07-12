July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigating kidnapping, assault, in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
police paphos
File photo

Police on Wednesday are investigating a case of kidnapping of a 25-year-old man in Paphos.

According to the police, the 25-year-old man complained on Tuesday that on July 10 he was kidnapped by four persons who removed him by force from a vehicle. According to the complainant, he driven to various places, beaten up, and released in the afternoon.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the four persons and they are wanted.

The 25-year-old reported to the police that the alleged assailants kidnapped him because they consider him a suspect for a recent case of burglary and theft that took place in Polis Chrysochous.

Money and jewellery valued at over €70,000 were stolen from the residence a few days ago. The 25-year-old denied any involvement in the case.



