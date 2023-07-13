July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New migrant boat arrival in Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter
migrants coastguard
File photo

The coast guard on Wednesday morning was in the process of escorting a new boat of irregular migrants to the safety of the Golden Coast fishing shelter in Famagusta.

The boat, which had set off from Syria, was spotted off-coast by authorities shortly after 2am and was determined to have on board 17 people, of which13 men, 2 women and 2 minors.

The rescue was reported as challenging due to rough sea conditions.

 

