Water cuts announced for Paphos

The Paphos Water Board announced scheduled water cuts on Thursday in areas of the municipality.

According to the announcement the interruptions to supply will happen from 7am until midday for the purpose of pipeline improvement works.

The affected areas are Exo Vrysi, Moutallos, and the city centre.

