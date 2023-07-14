July 14, 2023

Cyprus News Digest: Govt offers tax breaks for high-earning foreigners when locals are struggling?

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • As Cypriots struggle with the cost of living, the government introduces tax breaks for high-earning foreigners
  • An upcoming interactive history book teaches kids compassion and how to overcome stress
  •  Hundreds of citizens demonstrate against corruption

