July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government-sponsored holidays to begin on Sunday

By Tom Cleaver00
kato pyrgos

The social insurance services’ subsidised holiday scheme is set to get underway for the summer period on Sunday.

The scheme will operate until September 29, with successful applicants to the scheme able to visit hotels in mountain resorts and Pyrgos Tillyrias throughout the summer.

The scheme has proven popular this year, with the social insurance services announcing on Thursday that it would no longer be taking new applications this summer.

They said that applications would no longer be accepted “due to great interest and the submission of a large number of applications”, as well as the fact that the scheme’s €937,000 budget had been spent satisfying existing applications.

They added that successful applicants will be informed before the dates of their booking, and that approved applicants for the month of July are already being informed.

