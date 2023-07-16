July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly man dies of heatstroke

By Nikolaos Prakas00
nicosia hospital
Nicosia General Hospital

A 90-year-old man died from heatstroke on Sunday, spokesman of the state health services organisation (Okypy) Pambos Charilaou said, adding that another two elderly people are being monitored for the condition as well.

Speaking to CyBC, Charilaou said that the man, who lived in a nursing home, died after entering Nicosia General.

Charilaou said that another two people, 77 and 78, are in hospital presenting the same heatstroke symptoms as the man, who died.

Temperatures on Sunday were expected to be 43 degrees C inland, and 32 degrees in the mountains.

Related Posts

Just how risky is aspartame?

Nikolaos Prakas

Demetriades says that CMP meeting potential step towards truth commission

Nikolaos Prakas

Friends’ Hospice bookshop, a small charity with a big heart

Iole Damaskinos

World girl guides conference to be held in Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Defence Minister in US to sign agreement for national guard cooperation agreement

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kombos heads to London and Brussels to discuss Cyprus and EU-Turkey relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign