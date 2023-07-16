July 16, 2023

Fire at recycling plant in Yeri, destroys building

By Nikolaos Prakas00
fire yeri

A paper and plastics recycling factory in the industrial area of Yeri has been destroyed, according to a statement from the Fire Services on Sunday.

Specifically, the announcement stated that at 4:04pm a call was received about a fire at a paper and plastics recycling factory in the industrial area of Yeri.

The police and the fire services responded with firefighting forces from the Nicosia Fire Stations while the factory is said to be completely damaged.

Seven fire engines were at the scene of the fire and additional assistance was expected from Larnaca and Limassol as well as two tankers from the Nicosia district administration.

At the time of the fire, the statement said there were no people in the area, except for the factory guard, who informed them about the fire.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, as well as to protect the adjacent factories, the announcement noted.

