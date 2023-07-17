July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three arrested for possession and sale of laughing gas

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo Empty nitrous oxide canisters

Police in Ayia Napa arrested three people suspected to be in possession of laughing gas with an intention to sell, authorities reported on Monday.

According to police, a woman, 50, ad to young men, 18 and 19, were arrested overnight, when they were found to be in possession of the substance.

Police in the Famagusta area said that around 12.30am officers, who were on patrol in Ayia Napa, stopped for to check a 19-year-old man, in whose possession were found a used and an unused ampule of nitrous oxide, a device for using the ampules and eight balloons.

A little later, around 2.00 am, officers on a road in Ayia Napa stopped an 18-year-old for a check. During the search, seven ampules of laughing gas were found in his possession and confiscated.

An hour later officers examining a building in Ayia Napa found a 50-year-old woman, who had 47 unused ampules of laughing gas, and another two used ones, along with three plastic cannisters.

The three individuals were arrested, charged in writing, and released.

Police are continuing their investigations.

