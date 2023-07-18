July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat with nineteen irregular migrants arrives in Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter0206
migrants walk outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants at Pournara Camp

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old skipper following the arrival of yet another boat in Famagusta transporting irregular migrants.

The coast guard intercepted the latest boat, spotted around 4pm at 12 nautical miles, southeast of Cape Greco, and escorted the vessel to the Paralimni fishing shelter.

The boat was carrying 19 migrants,13 men, three women and three minors, who had set off from Syria on  Saturday evening. 

Police arrested and took into custody the alleged boat operator after obtaining testimony against him, and transferred the remaining18 passengers to the Pournara reception centre.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Spat over who hit whom in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Theft in Peyia holiday villa

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Zoning regulation for heavy industry needed, say Greens

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos police crack down on noise pollution, over a hundred fined

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Members of GC, TC parties jointly visit missing persons lab

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign