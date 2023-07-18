July 18, 2023

Theft in Peyia holiday villa

Two men were arrested on Monday for breaking into a rented villa in Peyia.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Saturday to the local police station by a female tourist, who said that the villa she was staying in had been burgled between 7.30pm and 9.30pm the night before.

The woman reported that a safe containing various documents such as passports, belonging to herself and her family, was stolen.

Police investigation revealed that the perpetrators had gained entry through a closed but unsecured window and testimony emerged against two persons, aged 33 and 37, who were arrested and taken into two-day custody by district court order.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

