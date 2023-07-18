July 18, 2023

Today’s weather: High temps, yellow warning continues

The department of meteorology on Tuesday has renewed the yellow warning for extremely high temperatures. The new warning is in place until 6pm.

Temperatures are expected to hit 41C inland, 37C on the northern coast, 35C on the west coast, 36C on the remaining coasts and 33C on the higher mountains while the minimum temperature is not expected to fall below 25C.

Winds will initially be north-easterly to south-easterly, variable, turning to south-westerly to north-westerly in the afternoon, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight temperatures will drop to 26C degrees in the interior, 25C on the south and east coasts, 24C on the remaining coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly westerly to north-westerly up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will become calm to slightly rough. 

Over the next three days, temperatures are expected to stay high, remaining above average for the season.

